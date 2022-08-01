Canelo vs GGG 3 full card lineup, PPV prices, how to watch on Sept. 17

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time on Saturday, Sept. 17, with Canelo's undisputed super middleweight championship on the line this time around.

Here's a rundown on the undercard, which is now full and official, and how you can watch when the time comes, no matter where you are. Well, practically no matter. Still some matter, but you'll figure it out.

Undercard

Some of this has already been reported and official for a bit, but here's the full lineup for your perusal:

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez, junior bantamweights, 12 rounds, for Rodriguez's WBC 115 lb title

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado, super middleweights, 10 rounds

Austin "Ammo" Williams vs Kieron Conway, middleweights, 10 rounds

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo, middleweights, 10 rounds

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza, lightweights, 8 rounds

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina, junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley, junior bantamweights, 6 rounds

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 and PPV prices

You are surely aware that this is going through DAZN pay-per-view in the United States, but that's not the only territory where it will be pay-per-view, though the pricing is different everywhere.

PPV prices:

United States ($64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, $84.99 for new subscribers, which includes a free month of DAZN)

Canada ($64.99 for current subscribers, $89.98 for new)

United Kingdom (£9.99 for current subscribers, £17.98 for new)

Ireland (€9.99 for current subscribers, €17.98 for new)

Australia ($44.99 for current subscribers, $58.98 for new)

New Zealand ($24.99 for current subscribers, $39.98 for new)

The card will also be on regular DAZN in other territories excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan.