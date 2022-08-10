Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius in the works for October 15th PPV at Barclays

Deontay Wilder’s return to the ring is reportedly nearing completion, and it won’t be an easy task. Keith Idec reports and Mike Coppinger confirms that “The Bronze Bomber” is “in the process of finalizing a deal” to face Robert Helenius in an Oct. 15 FOX PPV main event at Barclays Center.

Frank Sanchez could appear on the undercard.

The fight would be Wilder’s (42-2-1, 41 KO) first since falling to Tyson Fury in October of last year and his first against someone other than Fury since his Nov. 2019 comeback knockout of Luis Ortiz.

Helenius (31-3, 20 KO) is far from a get-well opponent; seemingly finished at the top level after losses to Johann Duhaupas in 2016 and Dillian Whyte a year later, “The Nordic Nightmare” reignited his career with two beatdowns of Adam Kownacki.

However you think those wins have aged, Helenius is big, powerful and seasoned. He’s also a very welcome change of pace considering Wilder has only fought three different people in nearly five years.

Plus, Helenius sits at No. 2 in the WBA rankings, so a win could catapult Wilder right back into official title contention without necessarily having to face Fury for a belt.