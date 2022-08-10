With recent reports that Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya is looking at potentially making Ryan Garcia against Teofimo Lopez in the near future, Lopez shares a little bit of his reaction to what he makes of the fight.

In short, Lopez affirms his interest in making that fight going forward while saying that he feels Garcia is suffering from an over-inflated opinion his own ability, suggesting a fight between them will bring Garcia back down to reality.

“Of course,” Teofimo Lopez said about his interest in a future fight against Ryan Garcia. “You you know me, guys. Come on now. I don’t duck no fight. I take everything they give me.

“I never said no to any fight. But right now, focus on Aug. 13, Pedro Campa, and Ryan Garcia, he’s just hype. He’s all happy because of his last performance, so he feels like he can take on everybody. He feels like Superman but really he’s his own kryptonite.”

Lopez is set to make his return to the ring this weekend in a get-well fight against Pedro Campa in Las Vegas. Should he perform as expected in this outing, momentum towards a fight against Garcia could quickly build, especially if talks for a fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia don’t gain any traction.