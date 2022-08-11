Tyson Fury sort of came out of nowhere when he announced that he’s looking to push off retirement in order to take on a trilogy match against Derek Chisora. To be fair, it wasn’t really a fight on anyone’s radar nor one that was clamored for with Fury having decidedly won two previous bouts with Chisora, but it looks like the talks of a third fight could be going nowhere fast, anyway.

After Fury just recently mentioned that a third Chisora fight is unlikely to take place because Chisora is demanding too much money, Chisora hit back on social media by saying he’s been consistent about what’s important to him, whereas Fury has made plenty of contradictory statements.

“I’m not the one moving any goal post Tyson Fury,” Chisora wrote. “It’s always been about money. Still waiting to even see a contract,” as Chisora posted video clips of Fury’s cognitive dissonance.

While Chisora makes a salient point here, if the fight doesn’t come to pass I don’t expect that many of us fans will lose much sleep — and that’s meant as no disrespect to Chisora who always gives as gusty an effort as any fighter on the planet. For now we’ll just have to wait and see how everything shakes out, and I wouldn’t expect any firm indication on Fury’s upcoming plans until at least August 20 when Oleksandr Usyk rematches Anthony Joshua.