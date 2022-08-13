Lopez vs Campa: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Teofimo Lopez returns to action tonight, making the move up to 140 lbs to face Pedro Campa in a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event from Las Vegas.
Our coverage will kick off with the prelims on ESPN+ starting at 6:40 pm ET, and we’ll have live, round-by-round updates and scoring from Wil Esco for the two-fight main card starting at 10 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Updates will come in this stream:
Along with Lopez’s return, top 154 lb prospect Xander Zayas is in action on the main card portion, and there are more really good prospects on the prelims, including 2020 U.S. Olympians Troy Isley and Duke Ragan.
Join us tonight!
Prelims (ESPN+, 6:40 pm ET)
- Jose Enrique Vivas (21-2, 11 KO) vs Edy Valencia (19-7-6, 7 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Andres Cortes (17-0, 10 KO) vs Abraham Montoya (20-3-1, 14 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
- Troy Isley (6-0, 4 KO) vs Victor Toney (6-1-1, 5 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Duke Ragan (6-0, 1 KO) vs D’Angelo Fuentes (7-0, 4 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
- Omar Rosario (7-0, 2 KO) vs Esteban Munoz (6-1, 4 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
- Charlie Sheehy (3-0, 3 KO) vs Juan Castaneda (2-0-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds
Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)
- Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KO) vs Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KO) vs Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
