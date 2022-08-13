Lopez vs Campa: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Teofimo Lopez returns to action tonight, making the move up to 140 lbs to face Pedro Campa in a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event from Las Vegas.

Our coverage will kick off with the prelims on ESPN+ starting at 6:40 pm ET, and we’ll have live, round-by-round updates and scoring from Wil Esco for the two-fight main card starting at 10 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Updates will come in this stream:

Along with Lopez’s return, top 154 lb prospect Xander Zayas is in action on the main card portion, and there are more really good prospects on the prelims, including 2020 U.S. Olympians Troy Isley and Duke Ragan.

Join us tonight!

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:40 pm ET)

Jose Enrique Vivas (21-2, 11 KO) vs Edy Valencia (19-7-6, 7 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Andres Cortes (17-0, 10 KO) vs Abraham Montoya (20-3-1, 14 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Troy Isley (6-0, 4 KO) vs Victor Toney (6-1-1, 5 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Duke Ragan (6-0, 1 KO) vs D’Angelo Fuentes (7-0, 4 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Omar Rosario (7-0, 2 KO) vs Esteban Munoz (6-1, 4 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Charlie Sheehy (3-0, 3 KO) vs Juan Castaneda (2-0-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)