Teofimo Lopez made a successful return and move up to the 140 lb division tonight, stopping Pedro Campa in the seventh round of their ESPN main event in Las Vegas.

Lopez (17-1, 13 KO) hadn’t fought since a stunning upset loss against George Kambosos Jr last November, and there were some questions about his mindset and preparation, how dialed in he might be for this bout, which was a carefully-chosen rust-shaker against Campa (34-2-1, 23 KO), an opponent with an undeniably inflated record.

But Campa did come to fight, didn’t look intimidated by the heavily-favored opponent nor the moment, and had some success in the early rounds. Lopez, though, was having more success throughout, and the clear difference in boxing skill and speed of hand and foot was obvious from the opening bell.

Once Lopez really settled it and it was clear he’d built up some damage points on Campa, he went after it in round seven, dropping the game Mexican and then hammering away until referee Tony Weeks stopped the fight for a TKO.

“Being at 135 was killing my body,” he said. “I just turned 25, and we want Josh Taylor, we want all these guys. We want (Regis) Prograis, we want (Jose) Zepeda, we want all the belts. That’s really who we want. We want to become a two-time world champion.”

Lopez was asked about Ryan Garcia, but didn’t provide a direct answer. Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya was in attendance to discuss the possibility of making that fight.

Lopez alsosaid he will be back in December.

“We’re gonna be in the big room this time, Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10, Heisman Trophy night on ESPN pay-per-view. I’m ready to eat all these boys. They’re all man-made. Teofimo is self-made, they can never make another one!”

Lopez vs Campa highlights

Teo still has his dance moves #LopezCampa pic.twitter.com/TcDe0K9DQb — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 14, 2022

More highlights and results

Xander Zayas TKO-5 Elias Espadas: Zayas continues his rise at 154 with another strong performance. He got hit a bit here, but Espadas (22-5, 15 KO) just didn’t seem capable of bothering Zayas (14-0, 10 KO) in the exchanges. Zayas dropped him in the first round on a little left hook, really nicely timed and executed, and then caught him with a left-right in the fifth. Referee Russell Mora probably didn’t need to stop it when he did, but it was showcase matchmaking and we all know what it is. Espadas wasn’t winning any rounds and wasn’t going anywhere good here.

Jose Enrique Vivas SD-8 Edy Valencia: Really good action fight, one for The Fans. Not super dramatic but a ton of punches thrown and plenty of effort from both guys. Vivas (22-2, 11 KO) keeps himself at least a little in the conversation at 126 with the win, bouncing back from a loss to Eduardo Baez in March. Valencia is now 19-8-6 (7 KO), which is not a record you see often, just a scrappy, tough dude, never been stopped, has a job that he does very well.

Andres Cortes UD-8 Abraham Montoya: This was much more competitive in the ring than the 79-73 scores from all three judges would lead you to believe. Kind of a rough outing for referee Kenny Bayless, too. Good fight, Montoya (20-4-1, 14 KO) gave Cortes (18-0, 10 KO) a good amount of trouble just because he’s so determined and so willing to press. Cortes kind of reminds me of Arnold Barboza Jr, Top Rank have handled the two similarly. This is about the fifth straight fight Cortes, 25, has had at this level, and he keeps winning. Eventually, they’re going to have to put him in with actual contenders, and whatever happens, happens. That’s where they are with Barboza, and Cortes is getting there. To Cortes’ credit, just like Barboza, he truly tries to impress. He hasn’t stagnated, the matchmaking has just stayed in sort of the same gear.

Troy Isley UD-6 Victor Toney: Best thing to say here is Isley (7-0, 5 KO) got a little learning experience, because Toney (6-2-1, 5 KO) was awfully hard to look any good against. Toney had fought just twice since a 2017 loss to Sebastian Fundora, who is now obviously a top contender at 154, and has a pretty negative style, sort of that “gym craft” that doesn’t translate into winning rounds against good opponents, but can be annoying. Isley won on scores of 59-55, 59-55, and 60-54.

Duke Ragan UD-6 D'Angelo Fuentes: Scores were 58-56, 58-56, and 59-55; I think the first two judges had it right. Fuentes (7-1, 4 KO) did not come here to roll over for or be dominated by the Olympic silver medalist Ragan (7-0, 1 KO), and in fact gave Ragan plenty to think about, the sort of fight that might be a reality check for a guy who hadn't lost a round as a pro yet and juuuust might have been getting a little ahead of himself. It's going to get tougher from here. Ragan does not have power, but he has really good skills, and he has to hope those skills can be further sharpened to where he can be a serious contender at 126/130 in due time. But it's no guarantee, and is going to require him to keep putting in serious effort. He cannot just overlook guys from here, and if possibly he'd started to do that, Fuentes gave him a little wake-up call. That can be hugely useful and a net positive for Ragan.

.@Duke1Ragan is DIGGING deep to the body pic.twitter.com/qg64kuUQTZ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2022