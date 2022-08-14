Usyk vs Joshua 2, Broner vs Figueroa, more: Boxing TV schedule, how to watch, channel listings for Aug. 19-20, 2022

Friday, Aug. 19

ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET, Juan Carlos Camacho Jr vs Fernando Diaz. This is a Miguel Cotto-promoted show and ProBox’s first from Puerto Rico. Glad to see them with another card so quickly, and looking to expand around for different deals and ideas. Bad Left Hook might have live coverage (at the very least we’ll put up a post for the other three of you that watch these shows).

Saturday, Aug. 20

DAZN, 1:00 pm ET, Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2. We still have nothing official on U.S. broadcast for this fight. Unless something drastically changes behind the scenes, it will be DAZN, but you won’t see it on their schedule just yet. Surely any day now. Like, ANY DAY NOW! It’s been expected to be DAZN, as every Anthony Joshua fight has been since DAZN got to the States in 2018, and also because he’s a DAZN partner. Sky Box Office have it in the U.K., because Matchroom don’t actually own this fight, the Saudi backers do, and they sold those rights to Sky. They shopped it around to U.S. broadcast options, too, and everyone had their chance for it. Anyway, look, it’s great to have a proper big fight again. There are a TON of questions about this matchup, even more than there were last year. There’s also a solid full card here, so it’s worth tuning in for the whole thing. We’ll be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Adrien Broner vs Omar Figueroa Jr. A must-win for both guys, so maybe they’ll go to a draw. Figueroa does throw punches, so Broner may have no choice but to actually throw punches back in this fight, in which case it may wind up being really fun. The card also features Alberto Puello vs Batyr Akhmedov for the vacant WBA belt at 140, and Roger Gutierrez defending his WBA 130 belt against Hector Garcia, both good matchups. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez. Wil’s got the coverage for this one, as Navarrete returns to defend his WBO featherweight title against Baez, an opponent he’ll be heavily favored to beat, like most Navarrete fights in his title reigns at both 122 and 126, but better than some of them. Baez is more on the Christopher Diaz level than the Jeo Santisima level. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.