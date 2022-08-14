 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boxing pros react to Teofimo Lopez’s comeback win, Devin Haney and Regis Prograis not that impressed

Teofimo Lopez got back with a win, but didn’t impress two potential major rivals tonight.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez got back in the ring tonight for the first time since his 2021 loss to George Kambosos Jr, scoring a seventh round TKO over a game but over-matched Pedro Campa.

Obviously, the bigger question now — and even before the fight — was what Lopez might do after this fight. He said some names but nobody directly, and seems to be headed down the path of a WBA mandatory order, perhaps, or at least that’s a real option that will not involve any big-name opponents, and could see him fight Ohara Davies next.

But whatever he does, Lopez says he’ll be back on Dec. 10, and there was a bit of attention on him tonight from the pros watching and posting on Twitter.

Mostly, the reviews were positive, but Arnold Barboza Jr, who was ringside and wants the Lopez fight, was not that impressed:

Devin Haney was also not impressed, apparently:

And Regis Prograis didn’t love the post-fight interview:

But Claressa Shields and a few others had kinder thoughts:

