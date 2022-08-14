Boxing pros react to Teofimo Lopez’s comeback win, Devin Haney and Regis Prograis not that impressed

Teofimo Lopez got back in the ring tonight for the first time since his 2021 loss to George Kambosos Jr, scoring a seventh round TKO over a game but over-matched Pedro Campa.

Obviously, the bigger question now — and even before the fight — was what Lopez might do after this fight. He said some names but nobody directly, and seems to be headed down the path of a WBA mandatory order, perhaps, or at least that’s a real option that will not involve any big-name opponents, and could see him fight Ohara Davies next.

But whatever he does, Lopez says he’ll be back on Dec. 10, and there was a bit of attention on him tonight from the pros watching and posting on Twitter.

Mostly, the reviews were positive, but Arnold Barboza Jr, who was ringside and wants the Lopez fight, was not that impressed:

Watching this teo fight @trboxing — Arnold Barboza jr (@jrBarbozaArnold) August 14, 2022

Devin Haney was also not impressed, apparently:

— Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 14, 2022

And Regis Prograis didn’t love the post-fight interview:

I know I know I heard the bullshit — Rougarou (@RPrograis) August 14, 2022

Good lil comeback fight. But the dogs at 140 will chew him up https://t.co/ll9yJbzO5p — Rougarou (@RPrograis) August 14, 2022

But Claressa Shields and a few others had kinder thoughts:

Teofimo is back!! — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) August 14, 2022

Lopez put his foot on the gas and took Campas out early! Campas was gaining confidence and Lopez put him on check. #LopezCampa — Gabriel Rosado (@KingGabRosado) August 14, 2022

The takeover shall continue… #LopezCampa — Phil Lo Greco (@Phil_Lo_Greco) August 14, 2022