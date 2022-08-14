Usyk vs Joshua 2 official for DAZN in the U.S. and other markets

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua has finally been officially announced for DAZN in the United States and other markets, something that has been anticipated, reported independently, but still sat without an official announcement until today, six days before the bout on Aug. 20.

Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) will be defending his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles against Joshua (24-2, 22 KO), whom he beat for them last year. The vacant Ring Magazine title is also on the line, if you care about that.

The fight will air on Sky Box Office in the United Kingdom, not on DAZN PPV there, as the Saudi backers sold the rights to Sky.

To be extra clear, the fight will not be pay-per-view for DAZN subscribers in the United States and “over 190” other territories, including Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Poland. DAZN do not have the fight in the U.K., Ireland, MENA, or Ukraine.

Bad Left Hook will have continuing coverage ahead of the fight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, Aug. 20, when we will have full live coverage for the card, including round-by-round for the main event.