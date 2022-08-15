This weekend marks the heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. And looking ahead to the big fight Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, is nothing but encouraged by what he’s seen from his fight as he’s set to enter this fight.

Usyk will be entering this fight coming of a stint with a Ukranian territorial defense, but with nothing but encouragement and support from the Ukrainian military, Usyk ultimately decided to make his return to boxing in order to defend his world titles.

“People want him to fight. People want him to win. They all want the Ukrainian flag to be risen and the Ukrainian anthem to be heard throughout the planet,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

Krassyuk would say that the hell Usyk endured over the past several months only served to make him stronger and more determined, as evidenced by his new physique.

“We watch his recently posted videos and realize that he looks like a cyborg,” his promoter said. ”Not too many champs in the world can share experience going through the war and making it to the ring to defend the heavyweight crown. It was an exclusively complicated assignment. But he seems to have passed it properly.”

The real test comes this Saturday, and Krassyuk says afterwards the history will judge just how special of a talent Usyk really is. We can all witness the fight live, as it’s just been announced that DAZN will stream the fight in the U.S. market.