It’s official. After news broke this morning that Adrien Broner was withdrawing from this weekend’s Showtime main event against Omar Figueroa, Showtime has just announced that they’ve slotted Sergey Lipinets to take Broner’s place in the featured fight.

Lipinets had already been lined up to appear on the undercard of this fight, and will now take place in the headliner, saying he’s been preparing for whatever opportunity would be presented to him for months now.

“We’ve actually been in camp for almost three months getting ready for whoever they put in front of me,” said Lipinets. “We’ve been training with no particular opponent in mind. There have been a few different guys that have said they wanted to fight me. So, we’ve been sparring with and preparing for all types of styles. And now we get this great news that I get to fight Figueroa this Saturday. I can’t wait to show everyone that I’m still a force to be reckoned with at 140 lbs.”

As for Figueroa, he says he’s still eager to display the new kind of fighter he’s developed into after taking some time away, and hopes Lipinets will be prepared for what’s about to happen.

“This is going to be a great fight against Lipinets and I hope he’s ready for what I’m bringing,” said Figueroa. “I’ve made changes in my life and I’m excited to see the kind of fighter that I am now. I’m going to show what I can do now that I have a clear head and a clear path ahead of me. With the opponent change I’m even more ready to take all the frustrations and anger that have built up in camp and bring it into the ring on Saturday and come out victorious.”

The show rolls on this Saturday night!