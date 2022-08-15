Arslanbek Makhmudov signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank

33-year-old heavyweight knockout artist Arslanbek Makhmudov has signed a “multi-year co-promotional contract” with Top Rank, who will work alongside existing promoter Eye of the Tiger to manage “The Lion’s” career going forward.

“I’m fortunate to work with the top promoters in the world,” Makhmudov said. “This represents an important step toward achieving my goal of becoming a world champion.”

Makhmudov (14-0, 14 KO) has been virtually untouchable as he’s graduated from low- to mid-level competition. Only Jonathan Rice and Mariusz Wach have taken him past the third round, and while demolition jobs of Samuel Peter and Erkan Teper aren’t anything to write home about, he’s got what looks like a very solid test in store when he takes on Carlos Takam on September 16th.

ESPN+ will carry that one, for those curious.

If he can get past Takam in impressive fashion, odds are we’ll see him fast-tracked. He’s ranked sixth with both the WBC and WBA, meaning that if the snarl at the top ever gets sorted out, he’ll be in prime position to make a push.