Podcast: Usyk vs Joshua 2 preview, Teofimo’s return, Broner’s withdrawal, more

Shhh. Do you hear it? Do you feel it? That’s right: It’s an actual big fight week!

We’re back with another episode of Prophets of Goom this week and we’ve got a LOT on the plate, as we preview Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua and more weekend action, discuss Adrien Broner’s withdrawal from Saturday’s Showtime card, plus Teofimo Lopez’s return this past weekend and more!

As always, thank you so much for listening! Tell your friends who don’t care about boxing and will wonder why you’re bothering them!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction!

Introduction! 0:01:47 Preview: Usyk vs Joshua 2! Finally, an actual big fight! And a couple of decent undercard matchups!

Preview: Usyk vs Joshua 2! Finally, an actual big fight! And a couple of decent undercard matchups! 0:20:50 Preview: Figueroa vs Lipinets, plus discussion of Adrien Broner’s withdrawal and the undercard bouts (Note: We recorded this before Figueroa vs Lipinets was official, and this section might sound a little choppy because I tried to edit it to where it wasn’t laborious to get through all the “I hear Lipinets, but I dunno!” stuff, which was just a mistake on our end, in hindsight we should have just talked about it as we knew it was going to be)

Preview: Figueroa vs Lipinets, plus discussion of Adrien Broner’s withdrawal and the undercard bouts (Note: We recorded this before Figueroa vs Lipinets was official, and this section might sound a little choppy because I tried to edit it to where it wasn’t laborious to get through all the “I hear Lipinets, but I dunno!” stuff, which was just a mistake on our end, in hindsight we should have just talked about it as we knew it was going to be) 0:30:45 Preview: Navarrete vs Baez and a real sleeper fight on the prelims

Preview: Navarrete vs Baez and a real sleeper fight on the prelims 0:36:24 Intermission: Moose and Scooter are going through old man puberty

Intermission: Moose and Scooter are going through old man puberty 0:45:00 Review: Teofimo Lopez has returned! How did he look? What’s the outlook? Look back on the look and look ahead to the outlook! LOOK!! Plus notes on Xander Zayas, Duke Ragan, and Troy Isley

Review: Teofimo Lopez has returned! How did he look? What’s the outlook? Look back on the look and look ahead to the outlook! LOOK!! Plus notes on Xander Zayas, Duke Ragan, and Troy Isley 0:58:40 Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey got caught up in an all-time boxing shitshow on Friday

Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey got caught up in an all-time boxing shitshow on Friday 1:06:58 News of the Week: Eubank vs Benn, Bivol vs Zurdo WBA order, Taylor vs Ponce IBF order, David Lemieux retires

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.