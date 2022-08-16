Amanda Serrano vs Sarah Mahfoud unification joins Joyce vs Parker on September 24th

WBC/WBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who saw a mandatory title defense against Brenda Carabajal go up in smoke when the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr card fell apart, won’t be out of the ring for long. Frank Warren announced today that she’ll take on IBF titlist Sarah Mahfoud as part of the September 24th Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker show.

In the press release, Warren claims that Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KO) “is bidding to become a four-belt world champion at featherweight,” but he’s referring to her IBO belt and can safely be ignored.

Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KO) will be fighting for the first time outside her native Denmark, where she’s racked up wins over Bokiwe Nonina, the aforementioned Carabajal, and most recently former European champ Nine Meinke. She’ll still be a huge underdog, but that’s not a knock on her; Serrano is just flat-out on another level compared to most of her peers, especially below 135.

“I am so excited over the prospect of fighting in the UK,” said Amanda Serrano. “It has been on my to-do list for a long time, with the amazing fans who really get behind the sport, as well as the huge growth in women’s boxing.

“To be fighting in the biggest arena on a big heavyweight night will make it an amazing occasion to win a fourth world championship belt at featherweight.”

“I would like to thank Frank Warren and Queensberry, along with Jake Paul and MVP, for making this possible for me and I promise the UK fans will not be disappointed.”

“This is an amazing opportunity for me to fight for four world title belts against one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing,” added Sarah Mahfoud. “It will be an experience like no other to win three more belts in England and then take them all home to Denmark.

“It will be my first fight outside of Denmark and I cannot think of a better place to fully introduce myself and my talent to the wider world than beating Amanda Serrano in Manchester.

“I would like to send my appreciation to everybody involved for making this happen.”

No other undercard bouts have yet been revealed.