Gennadiy Golovkin feeling strong a month away from Canelo Alvarez trilogy fight

Gennadiy Golovkin is a month away from his trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez, which will be for Canelo’s undisputed championship at 168 lbs, and is a move up in weight for the 40-year-old GGG.

Golovkin shared a few photos on Instagram, adding, “It never gets easier, you just get stronger. Halfway through training camp.”

Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO) was last seen in the ring on Apr. 9, when he went to Japan and unified three middleweight titles with a stoppage win over Ryota Murata. It was a good performance overall, but there was some belief that he came out of the gates a bit sluggish, and it’s clear that he’s certainly past his absolute peak days, which any athlete is at 40.

The question now will be whether 168 might actually be better for the Hall of Fame-bound Kazakh star at this stage of his career, as he won’t have to drop that additional weight late in camp.

Some believe this will be the case, others believe the chance to fight Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KO) again has simply come too late for him to have a good shot at winning, even with Alvarez coming off of the May loss at 175 to Dmitry Bivol.

Whatever the case may be, we’ll find out in four weeks. It’s almost here.