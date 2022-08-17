During a conversation with Fight Hub TV, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn talks a bit about this weekend’s heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua before touching on the subject of Derek Chisora and what could be coming down the pipe for him. Here Hearn makes his case for why he believes Chisora is a suitable opponent for Wilder even if many believes he would get squashed. Check out some excerpts of what Hearn had to say below. d

On what kind of opponents we could see Chisora against next

“He wants to fight Wilder, I still like Arreola.”

On if he’d be willing to put Chisora against Wilder considering the amount of criticism the idea received among fans

“If the deal was right and he wanted to fight Deontay Wilder — listen, it doesn’t matter whether I do it or not. It don’t matter. He could do it without me. But he can beat Deontay Wilder, but he could also get sensationally knocked out, and he’d be the underdog going into that fight. But he wants a big fight, he just beat Kubrat Pulev who’s a top 15 heavyweight.

“Give you an example. Deontay Wilder is going to fight Robert Helenius. Derek Chisora beat Robert Helenius with ease, right — didn’t get the decision. Watch the fight. So therefore why shouldn’t he fight Wilder if Helenius is. Doesn’t matter, I don’t think he will anyway.

“I think (Chisora) is a big underdog in the fight and I think he may also get knocked out in the fight. If he gets past five or six rounds with Deontay Wilder, he’s bang in that fight. He might not get through five or six rounds with Deontay Wilder, but you’re missing my point. Deontay Wilder is fighting Robert Helenius. Robert Helenius got beat by Derek Chisora. Derek Chisora just beat Kubrat Pulev.”