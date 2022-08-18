DAZN inks deal with Canada’s United Boxing Promotions, first shows set for Sept. 9 and Sept. 10

DAZN and Ontario-based United Boxing Promotions have signed an “exclusive multi-fight domestic and international partnership agreement,” which in the way normal people do their talking means that there will be UBP shows on DAZN in Canada and most other places, though not Caribbean countries and territories.

To get this clear quickly, and with some apologies to the involved parties as I’m not being paid to act like this is a massive get: No, this is not a huge pickup for DAZN subscribers in most places, but it does mean more boxing Content, and people these days love saying Content, and then Consuming it.

For a glimpse at the offerings in their first shows on DAZN:

September 9th will be headlined by undefeated Canadian welterweight Josh “The Boss” Wagner and includes highly decorated amateur Joshua Frazer, Canadian super lightweight champion Mark Smither, Melinda Watpool, and more. September 10th will feature Canadian Middleweight Champion Sukhdeep Chakria Singh, former world title challenger Brandon “BadBoy” Cook, Jamaican Olympic Heavyweight Ricardo ”Big12” Brown, and more.

If you want to take a closer look, here are the BoxRec event pages for Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. Look, it’s decent club-level boxing. It is what it is. And those can be fun shows to watch sometimes.

Basically, you’ll have easy access to more boxing on DAZN, unless you are in Caribbean countries and territories. Then you’re SOL on this one.