Jaime Munguia next fight set for Oct. 29 in San Diego, opponent TBA

Zanfer’s Fernando Beltran revealed last night that unbeaten middleweight Jaime Munguia will return to action in just over two months at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena. This marks the first time Munguia has fought thrice in a calendar year since 2019.

The fact that we’re two months out and they announced a date instead without an opponent does not give me high hopes that Munguia (40-0, 32 KO) will fight a genuine threat for once.

Attempts to pit him against Jermall Charlo, Daniel Jacobs, and Michael Zerafa all collapsed earlier this year, the first explicitly due to Munguia’s handlers trying to get another network involved.

The likeliest opponent at the moment is John Ryder; Fernando Barbosa revealed earlier this week that the two were in “advanced negotiations,” though it’s unclear whether Munguia would move up or if “The Gorilla” would move back down. Could be fun, but doesn’t take Munguia out of his current holding pattern.

As for what could come next, he already passed on a WBC final eliminator against Carlos Adames, though knowing Mauricio Sulaiman’s tendency for favoritism, there’s every chance he could be offered it again. He also turned down an interim WBO title fight with Janibek Alimkhanuly, so he’s not super likely to be called up if Demetrius Andrade ends up ditching the full title ahead of the impending purse bid and “Qazaq Style” needs a dance partner.

All we can confidently say is that this probably isn’t getting any less dumb anytime soon.