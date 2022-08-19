Camacho vs Diaz: Live stream, how to watch, start time

ProBox TV head to Puerto Rico tonight for the first time, with Miguel Cotto promoting a show from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.

In the 10-round main event, junior bantamweights Juan Carlos Camacho Jr (13-1, 7 KO) and Fernando Diaz (11-1-1, 3 KO) will square off. The stream goes live at 9 pm ET.

Camacho, 25, has won seven in a row following a loss in 2017, while the 22-year-old Diaz is coming off of a good win over previously-unbeaten Lorenzo Smith on Feb. 5 in Phoenix on the Cuadras vs Rodriguez undercard. He also beat Jan Salvatierra, who was undefeated at the time, in Nov. 2021, and has won six straight overall.

Diaz has a couple of 10-round distances under his belt, which Camacho does not.

Elsewhere on the show:

Jose Martinez-Mercado (21-1-3, 14 KO) faces veteran Carlos Buitrago (35-7-1, 20 KO) in an eight-round junior featherweight bout

Pedro Marquez (13-1, 9 KO) takes on Wilner Soto (22-10, 12 KO) in an eight-round featherweight fight

Unbeaten Joseph Williams (13-0, 8 KO) is in action, and more!

I might not be in for the fights this evening, but wanted to give the handful of you ProBox TV heads a place to chat even if I’m not, or if I check out early, or whatever. So here you are!