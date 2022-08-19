 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Camacho vs Diaz: Live stream, how to watch, start time

ProBox TV make their debut in Puerto Rico tonight with a Miguel Cotto-promoted show from San Juan.

By Scott Christ
Juan Carlos Camacho Jr faces Fernando Diaz in tonight’s ProBox main event
ProBox TV head to Puerto Rico tonight for the first time, with Miguel Cotto promoting a show from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.

In the 10-round main event, junior bantamweights Juan Carlos Camacho Jr (13-1, 7 KO) and Fernando Diaz (11-1-1, 3 KO) will square off. The stream goes live at 9 pm ET.

Camacho, 25, has won seven in a row following a loss in 2017, while the 22-year-old Diaz is coming off of a good win over previously-unbeaten Lorenzo Smith on Feb. 5 in Phoenix on the Cuadras vs Rodriguez undercard. He also beat Jan Salvatierra, who was undefeated at the time, in Nov. 2021, and has won six straight overall.

Diaz has a couple of 10-round distances under his belt, which Camacho does not.

Elsewhere on the show:

  • Jose Martinez-Mercado (21-1-3, 14 KO) faces veteran Carlos Buitrago (35-7-1, 20 KO) in an eight-round junior featherweight bout
  • Pedro Marquez (13-1, 9 KO) takes on Wilner Soto (22-10, 12 KO) in an eight-round featherweight fight
  • Unbeaten Joseph Williams (13-0, 8 KO) is in action, and more!

I might not be in for the fights this evening, but wanted to give the handful of you ProBox TV heads a place to chat even if I’m not, or if I check out early, or whatever. So here you are!

