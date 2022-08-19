Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are just about set for their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the fight coming on Saturday, August 20.

Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) took the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles from Joshua (24-2, 22 KO) 11 months ago in London, and now they meet again. Neither man has fought since the first bout.

How to watch Usyk vs Joshua 2

United States

In the United States, DAZN will stream the bout as part of their subscription service. Their prelims coverage will kick off at 10:30 am ET, which can also be streamed live on social media for free, and then the main card goes live at Noon ET.

If you’re looking for an alternative way to watch in the United States, PPV.com will have the fight for $49.99.

United Kingdom and Ireland

If you’re in the United Kingdom or Ireland, Sky Box Office have the fight for a pay-per-view price of £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland.

Ukraine

The fight will be free to watch in various ways in Usyk’s native Ukraine. It can be seen on Usyk’s YouTube channel, state public TV Suspilne, or the streaming service Megogo.

Elsewhere

DAZN has the fight in most territories, including Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Poland. If you’re anywhere but the UK, Ireland, MENA, or Ukraine, and you have DAZN, the fight will be on DAZN.

We will have live coverage!

If you can’t watch or want somewhere to chat with fight fans during the show, Bad Left Hook will have full, live coverage, on Saturday, August 20, starting from 10:30 am ET.

What time will the main event start?

The main event is expected to start around 5:15 pm ET (10:15 pm UK time).

Full card lineup