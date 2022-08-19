DAZN announces “The Making Of” series with Canelo Alvarez ahead of third Golovkin fight

DAZN’s “The Making Of” series will feature Canelo Alvarez in a three-episode run starting in early September, just ahead of his third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Here’s the trailer for the show:

A few quotes from the series:

On his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013:

“Simply, it was down to experience. If I compare that Canelo with Canelo today, they are completely different. It’d be a completely different fight now. I’ve always said that perhaps if I’d won that night, everything would have come my way. Fame, money and perhaps it wouldn’t have worked out well then. I could’ve perhaps gone crazy. It wasn’t my moment. That’s how I take it, it wasn’t my moment. It took me a few days for me to accept it.”

On his rematch with over Gennadiy Golovkin in 2018:

“I’m not a person who cries a lot but there are times you can’t take it all in. The truth is that those feelings are unique. Having my family there, my wife, my children, my mom, my dad, my siblings, my friends, all my team. For me, it’s very important; it means a lot. Why? Because, in the end, family is the most important thing for us.”

On his 175 lb title win over Sergey Kovalev in 2019:

“Being a world champion in another division, imagine! Such a small boxer like me, a Mexican, winning a world championship as light heavyweight when nobody thought I’d win a world championship in the 154 division because I was very small. Imagine what that means to me.”