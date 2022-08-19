Floyd Schofield headlines October 20th Golden Boy Fight Night in Indio

Just one day after joining forces with Golden Boy, unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield has his first assignment: a Thursday, October 20th main event slot in Indio, California.

Schofield (11-0, 9 KO) debuted less than two years ago, but has already emerged as a super-promising talent at age 19. He’s already fought three times in 2022, most recently running over Rodrigo Guerrero just two weeks back.

“I am at a loss for words,” said Floyd Schofield. “This is a dream come true. My dad always told me this was all going to happen. To see it really happen, is beyond words. Now I have to do my part and win.”

He takes on Daniel Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KO), and the fact that the press release has to go all the way back to his 2011 accomplishments at super flyweight to hype him up should give you some idea of his chances. He’s been knocked out in three of his last five, and while getting stopped by Jonathan Guzman and Lamont Roach Jr isn’t particularly shameful, he only lasted three rounds against 3-1-2 Willmank Canonico Brito.

Still, he’s about the right level of opponent Schofield should be facing at this point, and at least a history of defeats to significant figures gives us some points of comparison.

“He might be very well-spoken and media trained but I am a warrior,” said Daniel Rosas. “I hope he knows that on October 20, I will be coming with everything for him.”