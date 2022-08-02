Podcast: Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr both deserve blame for cancellation, Danny Garcia’s 154 debut, more

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day with a new episode of Prophets of Goom here at Bad Left Hook!
TALKING POINTS: Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr both look bad right now, Danny Garcia’s 154 lb debut and what comes next, Vergil Ortiz Jr and Michael Conlan set to return, more!
A quick rundown of the show:
- 0:00:00 Introduction
- 0:02:26 Let’s get it out of the way: Scott has thoughts on the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr debacle
- 0:16:27 Preview: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson, possible Hooker vs Cobbs show-stealer, Marlen Esparza
- 0:31:23 Preview: Michael Conlan returning in Belfast, Dalton Smith back on DAZN
- 0:39:16 Preview: Last Chance semifinals on ProBox TV
- 0:43:21 Intermission: Back to school, back to school, to prove to dad that I’m not a fool
- 1:02:25 Review: Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain tear it up in Bournemouth
- 1:07:37 Review: Danny Garcia’s 154 debut, Adam Kownacki, Jose Benavidez Jr, referee and judging controversy on Showtime
- 1:26:40 News of the Week: Zepeda vs Prograis, Hrgovic vs Zhang, Seniesa Estrada jumps to Top Rank
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
