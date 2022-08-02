 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr both deserve blame for cancellation, Danny Garcia’s 154 debut, more

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr both look bad after their fight cancellation and more on this week’s podcast!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr both look bad after their fight cancellation
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day with a new episode of Prophets of Goom here at Bad Left Hook!

TALKING POINTS: Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr both look bad right now, Danny Garcia’s 154 lb debut and what comes next, Vergil Ortiz Jr and Michael Conlan set to return, more!

A quick rundown of the show:

  • 0:00:00 Introduction
  • 0:02:26 Let’s get it out of the way: Scott has thoughts on the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr debacle
  • 0:16:27 Preview: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson, possible Hooker vs Cobbs show-stealer, Marlen Esparza
  • 0:31:23 Preview: Michael Conlan returning in Belfast, Dalton Smith back on DAZN
  • 0:39:16 Preview: Last Chance semifinals on ProBox TV
  • 0:43:21 Intermission: Back to school, back to school, to prove to dad that I’m not a fool
  • 1:02:25 Review: Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain tear it up in Bournemouth
  • 1:07:37 Review: Danny Garcia’s 154 debut, Adam Kownacki, Jose Benavidez Jr, referee and judging controversy on Showtime
  • 1:26:40 News of the Week: Zepeda vs Prograis, Hrgovic vs Zhang, Seniesa Estrada jumps to Top Rank

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

