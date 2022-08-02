During a live streaming video with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, he takes some time to chat with fans about a bunch of fighters in his stable, including Anthony Joshua who is set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk on Aug. 20 in a bid to win back three major world titles.

Here Hearn says that he believes fans focus too much on the negative consequences of what could potentially happen with a loss, instead of focusing on all the glory and credit they should be receiving for being willing to take these sort of risks.

“You guys have got to start thinking about appreciating people who are doing what you want them to do — not taking the easy route out,” Hearn said. “You know how many people said to me when AJ lost to Usyk, ‘Oh, he shouldn’t fight Usyk, bad style (for him).’ And then everyone says ‘AJ should have never fought Usyk in the first place, he should’ve vacated his belt.’

“What about paying credit to these people for taking the challenge? Come on, guys. Your mentality is all wrong. ‘What if this happens, if they lose that’s the end.’ What about if they win?!

“What if Anthony Joshua wins in a couple of weeks against Oleksandr Usyk? Could be fighting for the undisputed championship. Take the gamble, take the risk.”