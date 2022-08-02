Daniel Dubois files suit against Don King, alleges failure to pay for Trevor Bryan fight

The most predictable news story of 2022 broke earlier today when Dan Rafael revealed that heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois has filed suit against Don King Promotions, alleging that “Dynamite” has not been paid for his June knockout of Trevor Bryan for the WBA “world” heavyweight title.

King bid an absurd $3.1 million back in March to secure the rights to the matchup, split 55/45 between Bryan (22-1, 15 KO) and Dubois (18-1, 17 KO). Per Rafael, Dubois has yet to see a dime, and it’s not even clear whether King “paid the sanctioning fees to the WBA or what was to be paid of [Dubois’] purse to IRS to cover his bill as a foreign boxer.”

DKP was already facing another lawsuit from Mahmoud Charr alleging that King intentionally sabotaged Charr’s ability to get a visa for his ordered bouts with Bryan. Said lawsuit was recently amended to add claims that King has long bribed the WBA to get favorable rankings for his fighters.

This is, of course, par for the course in King’s career. He’s a hideously corrupt and manipulative man, and so long as fighters keep signing with him, he’ll be pulling these sorts of stunts until the day he dies. We can only hope that between Dubois, Charr, the BBBofC, and the state of Florida all going after him, he’ll finally receive some proper comeuppance.