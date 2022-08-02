Regis Prograis: Jose Zepeda is a good fighter, but he has never seen anything like me

Regis Prograis has an order to face Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title, and the 33-year-old “Rougarou” is happy to be back in a position he believes he deserves, fighting at top level.

The deal isn’t done yet, with the sides having until Aug. 30 to make one before it goes to purse bid, but the general expectation is this shouldn’t be too hard a fight to get done.

“I’ve waited for this opportunity for a long time. When I was a world champion, and I lost my belt, it was like I fell to the bottom of the pit, and I just clawed my way up and, clawed my way out,” he said. “And now I am back fighting for another title again to become a world champion. I don’t do this just to become a world champ, I want to be known as the best in my division.

“I was a world champion and the number one in the world so for me, it’s about getting back to that same spot that I feel like I deserve. This is a chance to achieve that.”

Prograis (27-1, 23 KO) has spent the last three years in mediocre matchups, following his World Boxing Super Series loss to Josh Taylor. He did a one-off with PBC to beat Juan Heraldez, beat Ivan Redkach on a Triller show, and was last out on Mar. 19 in Dubai, beating Tyrone McKenna on a Probellum card.

None of the fights have really challenged him, but he knows Zepeda (35-2, 27 KO) is a step back to the top tier.

“Both of us have tremendous power in each hand,” he stated. “Zepeda has a bunch of crazy knockouts on his record, and I’ve been knocking people out too, so I’ve got to be wary of him and his power.

“But I have supreme confidence in myself. Maybe this is a flaw of mine, maybe it’s not, but when you tell me I am going to fight somebody, I think I’m going to destroy them, and there is no way this person can beat me. Zepeda is a good fighter, but he has never seen anything like me before.”

It’s a fight that fans should really look forward to, should be not just a meaningful and legit title fight at 140, but also a really good style matchup that makes for some fireworks.