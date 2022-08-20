 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card and running order

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua meet again today in Saudi Arabia, and we’re here for live coverage!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Oleksandr Usyk faces Anthony Joshua in today’s rematch from Saudi Arabia
Oleksandr Usyk faces Anthony Joshua in today’s rematch from Saudi Arabia
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to meet today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a rematch for

The fights will start at 10:30 am ET for the prelims, and Noon ET for the main card. The main event is expected around 5:15 pm ET. The main card will fights will stream live on DAZN in the United States and most other places, and air on Sky Box Office in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Live updates and round-by-round for the top three fights including the main event will come in this stream:

Full Card Lineup

  • Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) vs Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KO), rematch, heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Usyk’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles
  • Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KO) vs Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator
  • Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KO) vs Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Badou Jack (26-3-3, 16 KO) vs Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds
  • Ziyad Almaayouf (debut) vs Jose Alatorre (debut), junior welterweights, 4 rounds
  • Ramla Ali (6-0, 1 KO) vs Crystal Garcia Nova (10-2, 10 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Andrew Tabiti (19-1, 15 KO) vs James Wilson (7-0-1, 6 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Ben Whittaker (1-0, 1 KO) vs Petar Nosic (6-0, 3 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Daniel Lapin (5-0, 0 KO) vs Jozef Jurko (9-6, 6 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Bader AlSamreen (5-0, 4 KO) vs Fuad Tarverdi (5-2, 4 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Rashed “Money Kicks” Belhasa (debut) vs Traycho Georgiev (0-3, 0 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...