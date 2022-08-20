Navarrete vs Baez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Emanuel Navarrete is back tonight on ESPN and ESPN+, defending his WBO featherweight title in the main event from San Diego against Eduardo Baez.

Prelims kick off at 6:30 pm on ESPN+, and there is a good fight there to tune in early for (Lindolfo Delgado vs Omar Aguilar) if you’re so inclined, and then it will be a three-fight main card on ESPN at 10 pm ET.

Wil Esco will be on the call at 10 for that main card, with scoring and commentary in the comments section. Join him tonight!

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)