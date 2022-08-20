YouTuber Rashed “Money Kicks” Belhasa lost his pro boxing debut today, dropping a split decision over four rounds to previously winless Traycho Georgiev.

The feed that DAZN gave us on YouTube was clearly not even part of the feed they’re picking up for further prelim bouts, with just a single hard cam shot and no commentary. But it was clearly very quickly that “Money Kicks” had no real business in a boxing ring.

Belhasa showed no boxing form, avoided contact pretty frequently, and lunged around at times trying to give the appearance of some sort of offense. Georgiev (1-3, 0 KO) is not a good fighter by any means, but the 29-year-old Bulgarian clearly had the better training and deeper understanding of what he was doing in the ring.

That said, we don’t want to take away from Belhasa going out there and trying something. He gave it a shot, but this is not in his wheelhouse, and with this evidence, the idea of him even doing an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather is laughable.