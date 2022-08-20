Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua by split decision in today’s rematch from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but it wasn’t a fight that should have been a split at all.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) retained the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles on two scores of 115-113 and 116-112 in his favor, while the third judge had the fight for Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) on a score of 115-113.

Bad Left Hook scored the fight 116-112 in Usyk’s favor.

It was a fight where Joshua did show some real improvement, but he was just second-best to Usyk once again, which there is no shame in, because Usyk is an all-time great boxer, Hall of Fame-bound for his achievements both amateur and pro.

We'll have much more on the fight coming shortly. For now, some highlights.

