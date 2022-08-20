Tyson Fury to Oleksandr Usyk: Get your checkbook out, Joshua rematch one of the worst heavyweight title fights ever

Oleksandr Usyk made very clear after today’s second win over Anthony Joshua that he wants an undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Tyson Fury next, and Fury took to social media quickly to throw out a response:

“Be honest with you guys, after watching that, the both of them were shite! It was one of the worstest heavyweight title fights I have ever seen! It was bullshit! I would annihilate both of them on the same night. Fucking shite! Get your fucking checkbook out, because ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to stay forever!”

Now, there’s no rational way to say that Usyk vs Joshua 2, which was a good fight, was one of the worstest heavyweight title fights ever. I assume Fury has watched many more of them than I have, and I’ve seen quite a few worse than that one, including Fury’s horrendously terrible win over Wladimir Klitschko some years back, which is now mainly remembered for being a big upset that turned the sport on its ear, but was truly dire to watch.

But that’s Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) being Fury. He also has retired somewhere around 15 or 20 times in total, including a handful in the last few months, but still officially holds the WBC heavyweight title.

It’s Fury vs Usyk that can settle any remaining dispute. They have emerged as the clear two best heavyweights of their time right now, they’re both in great fighting shape, and the time would be good to make it.

Whether it happens, of course, remains to be seen. Fury loves saying whatever comes to mind — which is great, mind you, I don’t have an issue with it, he’s as loose and off the cuff as they come in a largely robotic, PR-speak sport — so we’ll see if the money is right, if they can get the big paydays that Fury especially will want (and Usyk, too), and whether we get it.

If it happens, I’d figure on the spring of 2023. If it doesn’t, we may well have seen both of them for the last time, or maybe not. Who knows? It’s boxing.