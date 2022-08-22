Not long after Oleksandr Usyk bested Anthony Joshua for a second time, former champion-turned-analyst Timothy Bradley breaks down his thoughts on what we saw over the weekend, and his early impressions on a potential undisputed heavyweight title fight between Usyk and Tyson Fury. Check out some excerpts from Bradley below.

Timothy Bradley on his reaction to Usyk vs Joshua 2

“I thought (Joshua) had a good game plan but it just wasn’t enough. It just wasn’t enough. Usyk was just too much volume for him. 700-something punches from a heavyweight, bro? Come on, dog. That’s welterweight type of numbers, that’s Errol Spence type of numbers. That’s a lot of damn punches to deal with.

“I would say (for Joshua to) take a long break and just look at the landscape and decide if you want to continue to fight, and I know Joshua don’t want to go out like this. It’s still an opportunity, because if Fury gets those belts and beats Usyk I wouldn’t mind seeing Joshua vs Fury. That makes sense to me...I’m talking about marketability, I’m talking about two Brits going at it on British soil. Bro, it doesn’t get any bigger than that. And I think that fight will be bigger than Usyk (vs Fury) from a marketing standpoint.”

On if Usyk has what it takes to beat Fury

“I just think Usyk, he’s so cerebral, he’s so talented inside the ring, and he’s so great at positioning. But then you have Tyson Fury who’s bigger, he can fight from the southpaw stance — I mean he can do it all too. I think Fury has more tools in his bag, he’s bigger, he can press forward — it’s Tyson Fury we’re talking about. And he’s showing punching power that we haven’t seen (in past fights), he’s knocking out guys now.

“So it’s a dangerous fight, I think, for both but if you put if you put a gun to my head right now I’ll go, ‘uhhhh....Fury!’ I’ll say Fury wins the fight, that’s what I would say.”

On if a fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua would be an attractive option

“Hell yeah, why not? I mean if I’m Wilder, I’m salivating, I want that fight. No doubt about it. I want to show that I’m still Deontay Wilder.”