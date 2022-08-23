Podcast: Usyk beats Joshua again, will the Fury fight happen? Plus Navarrete, Lipinets, more

It’s Tuesday and that is podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!

This week John and myself break down Oleksandr Usyk’s second win over Anthony Joshua, whether or not we’ll see Fury vs Usyk, AJ’s future, Deontay Wilder’s impending return, and much, much more!

As always, thank you for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction!

Introduction! 0:09:43 Review: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua again, will we get Fury vs Usyk, undercard, and so on

Review: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua again, will we get Fury vs Usyk, undercard, and so on 0:31:42 News of the Week: Deontay Wilder’s return, Bivol vs Zurdo, Beterbiev injured, Jaime Munguia

News of the Week: Deontay Wilder’s return, Bivol vs Zurdo, Beterbiev injured, Jaime Munguia 0:42:55 Intermission: Youth job histories

Intermission: Youth job histories 0:55:24 Preview: Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey this Saturday on ESPN

Preview: Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey this Saturday on ESPN 1:03:31 Preview, kinda: KSI will box some people this weekend

Preview, kinda: KSI will box some people this weekend 1:11:18 Review: Sergey Lipinets retires Omar Figueroa Jr (maybe), title wins for Alberto Puello and Hector Garcia

Review: Sergey Lipinets retires Omar Figueroa Jr (maybe), title wins for Alberto Puello and Hector Garcia 1:24:04 Review: Emanuel Navarrete wins again, more from Top Rank’s show

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.