Following the formal announcement of their October 15 rematch in Melbourne, former lightweight titleholder George Kambosos talks to the media about the upcoming fight, changes he’s made, and what this opportunity to get back on top means to him. Check out some excerpts of what Kambosos had to say below.

Kambosos on enforcing the immediate rematch with Haney

“It’s about proving something to myself but also being a great role model for my kids,” Kambosos said. “Sometimes things don’t go right for whatever reason, but instead of throwing in the towel or saying ‘nah, I’m not gonna go back there and revisit that,’ you go back and you try your best. That’s what it’s about for me, for my kids to see ‘you know what, dad failed on one thing but came back and was victorious again.’ So, yeah, it’s very important for me and my family.”

On any adjustments he needs to make

“Obviously there’s a lot there and we’ve made our changes, and we’ll adapt. I’m sure he’s gonna make his changes as well, but that’s for everyone to see on October (15), I’ll do my talking in the ring.”

On what style he’s expecting from Haney

“Totally up to him, whatever way he wants to do it. If he wants to be a PPV star you expect him to show a little bit more instead of just the jab and the hold, and the ducking and the running. So I hope he does bring a bit more approach for the fans, for boxing, but we’ll be ready for whatever way this time.

“No Plan B. Do or die. And like I said, if I’m not victorious, ‘adios, Ferocious Kambosos.’ But, I’m in such a great position, I’m blessed to be in this position, and I thank God for this position because I’m one victory away from being at the top again and having all the belts.

“It’s a beautiful thing, it’s where I’ve been my whole career, and I love that underdog mentality. I lost that in the last fight, I didn’t have that. So to be back in the trenches, to be back in the dark where I’m left alone. I can train in peace, I’ve been able to get rid of a lot of baggage around me.”