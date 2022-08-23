Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter eliminator rescheduled for October 29th

Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter were slated to square off earlier this summer in a WBA eliminator, only for the former to withdraw due to unspecified illness. Now, Fury tells Sky Sports that the pair will meet on October 29th.

That timeslot is presently unoccupied; the biggest shows that day, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz and Jaime Munguia’s return, air during U.S. prime time, meaning this should be done well beforehand.

The action will be watchable at best, but they’re solid, evenly matched big men in desperate need of a big win to validate themselves as true contenders. The winner will presumably be in line to challenge “world” champion Daniel Dubois, as the WBA has shown little inclination to put forth a mandatory or title consolidation for the “super” belt.

No word yet on the undercard, which previously included Caroline Dubois, Ben Whittaker, and others. Whittaker just fought on Saturday but seems keen on quick turnarounds, so I’d wager that he’ll show up, but Dubois has a date on Shields vs Marshall.