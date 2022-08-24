WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury just took to social media to throw out a September 1st deadline to make a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury says parties interested in putting on this fight have until then to come up with the money it’s going to take to convince him to continue on in the sport, otherwise he intends to follow through with his retirement.

“Hi, guys. To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight, I’m gonna give you all seven days, ‘til the first of September, to come up with the money,” Fury said. If not, thank you very much, it’s been a blast, I’m retired.

“And also, guys — I forgot to say — all of the offers submitted must be to my lawyer Robert Davis, in writing with proof of funds. So let the games begin.”

Tyson Fury has readily admitted that it’s going to take a handsome reward to convince him to participate in an Usyk fight and gives no illusions that it’ll come cheap — except for that one time he offered to fight Anthony Joshua for free — so we’ll just have to wait to see if someone is willing to dig deep to make this happen.