Jake Paul says he has opponent signed for next fight in October

Jake Paul recently stated he’d be back in October, and now says he has an opponent signed for the fight. He’d previously guaranteed it would be a professional boxer with a winning record, which could mean a million people you’ve never heard of before in your life.

Opponent inked. October is mine. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 24, 2022

Paul was meant to fight on Aug. 6, first against Tommy Fury, which fell apart because Fury has significant visa issues with coming to the United States, and then Hasim Rahman Jr, which fell apart because everyone involved was a complete goober from the get-go, and it was inevitable.

Given we’re hitting September in a week, Paul and Showtime figure to make an announcement on the opponent soon. It would be interesting if it were some half-decent veteran who’s been around, someone with some kind of, I don’t know, 12-8 record, but my gut feeling is we get some 4-0 guy because then they’re “undefeated!”