Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker to air on ESPN+ stateside

Unsurprising, but welcome all the same. Top Rank announced today that American viewers will get to watch Queensberry’s September 24th Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker show on ESPN+.

The broadcast, which starts at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, will also include the featherweight unification match between Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KO) and Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KO).

This makes for a nice 1-2 on the network, which hosts Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao the day prior; Friday night action and Saturday afternoon action are always welcome, especially with the recent insistence on shows ending well past the average viewer’s preferred bedtime.

The fight itself is plenty good, of course. Joyce (14-0, 13 KO) finally gets the major bout he’s deserved since breaking down Daniel Dubois and the inconsistent Parker gets the chance to prove he’s fully turned the corner. The winner will almost certainly be in line for a title shot, but considering that Usyk-Fury will probably get a rematch clause and hold the belts hostage for a year, it’ll be a while.