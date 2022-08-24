George Foreman facing lawsuits, accused of sexually assaulting two minors in 1970s

George Foreman, the now 73-year-old former heavyweight champion and boxing Hall of Famer, is facing lawsuits accusing him of sexually assaulting two minors in the 1970s, according to a report from USA Today’s Josh Peter.

Foreman is not named in the suit, but “a representative for” the fighter tells Peter and USA Today that he is the defendant in the case.

The women, now in their 60s, were between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time, according to civil lawsuits filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. They are seeking “damages for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Foreman was between the ages of 23 and 24 at the time of the allegations.

More specific details on the accusations are available in Josh Peter’s report, as is Foreman’s full statement, in which he “categorically (denies) these allegations,” and that the women “have been trying to extort millions of dollars each” in the past six months.