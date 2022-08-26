Montana Love vs Stevie Spark set for Nov. 12 DAZN main event in Cleveland

Montana Love will return home to Cleveland for his first DAZN main event, facing Australia’s Stevie Spark at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The 27-year-old Love (18-0-1, 9 KO) has emerged as contender at 140 lbs, with the southpaw stylist really breaking through with a dominant win over former titlist Ivan Baranchyk in Aug. 2021 in Cleveland, on the first Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard.

That led him to a Matchroom deal, and he’s scored wins over Carlos Diaz and Gabriel Gollaz, the latter a narrow decision on the Canelo vs Bivol card in May, his last outing.

Spark (15-2, 14 KO) is probably best known for jumping up two weight classes on short notice to face Tim Tszyu in July 2021 in Australia. Tszyu was much bigger and stopped the game Spark in three, but it showed the sort of guts Spark has. He’s won three in a row since then, all by stoppage; his last fight came in June, where he stopped Apinun Khongsong inside of three rounds.

“From neighborhood hero to superstar — Cleveland, we did it, baby!” said Love. “This is something I dreamed of as a kid. I’m looking forward to putting on a superstar performance. I need everybody in my city to come out. Lets defend ‘The Land’!”

“I’ve been working very hard for a lot of years for this moment,” said Spark. “I have the best team in the world who I can’t thank enough for making this possible. I’m looking forward to exploding into the international boxing scene with a spectacular win. The American boxing fans are in for a treat, as I believe they will love my all-action style.

“We respect the fighter Montana Love is, he is highly credentialed, but that’s why we took this fight. We are coming prepared, and we are coming to win.”

No undercard fights are set yet, but Matchroom say they will be announced shortly. Given it’s Cleveland and this is the main event, I wouldn’t expect any blockbusters.