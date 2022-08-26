Ring Magazine just updated their pound-for-pound list, and undisputed lightweight titleholder Devin Haney did not make the cut. Haney, who holds the Ring Magazine title at lightweight (which isn’t an officially sanctioned belt anyway), immediately took to social media to announce that he’s no longer interested in Ring’s belt and won’t be carrying it around any longer.

“The ring magazine could keep their belt,” Haney posted on his Twitter account. “You won’t see me with it before or after this fight!”

The ring magazine could keep their belt… You won’t see me with it before or after this fight! https://t.co/88MiGAw0IU — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 25, 2022

Haney would shortly follow that up with another message indicating his disappointment in not making the cut for Ring.

“The youngest undisputed champ of the 4 belt era (and) not even on the pound 4 pound list is crazy, especially when guys who don’t even hold the ring magazine belt currently made the list (get the fuck outta here).”

The youngest undisputed champ of the 4 belt era… & not on the pound 4 pound list is crazy especially when guys who don’t even hold the ring magazine belt currently made the list gtfoh… — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 25, 2022

It would appear that the magazine doesn’t particularly hold Haney in as high esteem as Haney himself would ope, and aren’t weighing his win over George Kambosos Jr as some radical achievement that should shoot him up the ranks.

All I can say is that if Haney is frustrated by Ring’s latest ratings, just wait until he gets a peek at BLH’s new pound-for-pound ranking system. I can almost assure you he won’t be the only one up in arms.