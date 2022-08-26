How to watch KSI vs Swarmz: PPV price, start time, channel, full card info

YouTuber/rapper KSI will return to a boxing ring on Saturday, Aug. 27, with a potential two fights at London’s O2 Arena.

The bout that absolutely will happen will see KSI face rapper Swarmz. KSI’s boxing experience is two amateur bouts and one sanctioned pro bout. He stopped Joe Weller in an amateur fights and went to a draw with Logan Paul in another, and the pro rematch between KSI and Paul in 2019 saw KSI win a highly disputed split decision.

Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results on Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at 2 pm ET.

How to Watch KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs Pineda

The show is available to DAZN subscribers through DAZN PPV, which you can buy by clicking here. The PPV will be carried on DAZN PPV in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada.

If you’re elsewhere in the world where DAZN is available, it will stream live on normal DAZN, no pay-per-view.

How much does the PPV cost?

Again, you have to already be a DAZN subscriber to buy the PPV at all. If you are, it will be $9.99 in the U.S., £11.99 in the U.K., and $9.99 in Canada.

If you’re not already a subscriber, DAZN is available for $19.99 per month in the U.S., £7.99 in the U.K., and $20 in Canada. Annual subscriptions are $99.99 in the U.S. and $150 in Canada.

If you’re elsewhere with DAZN, the show will stream live on the normal platform, no PPV purchase necessary.

What time does the PPV start?

The event will begin at 2 pm ET, which is 7 pm BST. The main event is expected a bit after 5 pm ET, or 10 pm BST.

What other fights are on the show?

Here’s the full lineup: