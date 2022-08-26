Keyshawn Davis vs Omar Tienda and Henry Lebron vs Andy Vences join Stevenson vs Conceicao

Top Rank’s usual flotilla of prospects will be in action on its September 23rd Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao show in Newark. Most notably, Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Keyshawn Davis makes his second appearance of the year against Omar Tienda in the ESPN co-feature and Henry Lebron meets Andy Vences in the featured ESPN+ prelim.

Illness has forced Davis (5-0, 4 KO) out of two separate fights this year, making April’s beatdown of Esteban Sanchez his only in-ring action since December. Tienda (25-5, 18 KO) is about on that same level, unbeaten since consecutive 2017 losses to Giovani Santillan and Dennis Galarza against opponents with even or losing records.

More interesting is Lebron (16-0, 10 KO) against Vences (23-3-1, 12 KO). The 24-year-old Lebron is taking a nice step up in class here; Vences is 1-3 in his last four, but those defeats came via UD against unbeaten Albert Bell, SD against current IBF top contender Luis Alberto Lopez, and MD against Jono Carroll. If Lebron doesn’t turn out to be the goods, he could be in for a rough time.

Jahi Tucker (8-0, 5 KO), Bruce Carrington (4-0, 3 KO), Armani Almestica (6-0, 6 KO) and others will be in action as well.