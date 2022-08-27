KSI vs Swarmz: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time

Today at 2 pm (7 pm BST) on DAZN PPV, social media star and rapper KSI will return to boxing in the main event, and possibly two main events, of a boxing card filled with what are called “influencers,” almost none of whom can box.

For more info on how to watch around the world, click here.

You may be able to quickly clock that I do not particularly want to be here, but here is a promise: I will tell you who wins and loses the fights, and there will be round-by-round updates for KSI’s fight with Swarmz, and the second fight with a pro boxer who may or may not be among the best boxers on this show. So the updates will be real. You can rely on the updates being, you know, the updates.

KSI, of course, has a bit of boxing experience, though exclusively against other novices from YouTube and what have you, including an amateur and pro bout with Logan Paul. The pro bout was the last time KSI boxed, and that was in 2019.

Anyway, we’ll be here. Yeehaw. Here’s the full card: