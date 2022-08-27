Pedraza vs Commey: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey are set for a 10-round junior welterweight main event tonight on ESPN and ESPN+, and we’ll be here with live results for you.

The card will kick off with prelims exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET, and the main card on both ESPN and ESPN+ will start at 10:30 pm ET.

Along with the Pedraza vs Commey main event, we’ll see American heavyweight hope Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson in action against Miljan Rovcanin, plus returns for prospects Richard Torrez Jr, Tiger Johnson, and Abdullah Mason, among more in action.

Join us tonight!

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)

Richard Torrez Jr (2-0, 2 KO) vs Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Tiger Johnson (4-0, 3 KO) vs Harry Gigliotti (8-3, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KO) vs Jozsef Darmos (14-4-3, 10 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Jeremiah Milton (5-0, 4 KO) vs Nick Jones (9-4, 6 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Kelvin Davis (5-0, 4 KO) vs Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-4, 2 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Frevian Gonzalez (5-1, 1 KO) vs Gerardo Esquivel (3-2-1, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Abdullah Mason (3-0, 3 KO) vs Angel Rebollar (5-0, 3 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Dante Benjamin Jr (3-0, 2 KO) vs Leandro Silva (3-6, 2 KO), light heavyweights, 4 rounds

Note: A scheduled fight between Haven Brady Jr and Manuel Guzman was canceled when Brady came in three lbs over the contract weight.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)