KSI knocked out Swarmz in the second round of their internet celebrity boxing fight today at London’s O2 Arena, kicking off a show that will see KSI return in just a few hours to face Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

The fight was, being honest, pretty terrible. Swarmz, a British rapper, had reportedly never put on a pair of gloves before stepping in on short notice a couple of weeks ago. He also had to lose 12kg (about 26 lbs), reportedly, and somehow these things were marketed as selling points.

But it was clear within seconds of the opening bell that Swarmz had no clue what he was doing in a boxing ring, and while KSI is not exactly a boxing genius, he’s trained much longer and much more seriously than Swarmz, and it showed.

Swarmz was reduced mainly to running around the edges of the ring in terror, spinning cluelessly and occasionally throwing some of the worst punches you’ll ever see in a ring, looking like a pro wrestler “missing a clothesline” on a couple of them that seemed to be aimed at someone roughly Tyson Fury’s height.

Swarmz was dropped in the first round, though it wasn’t exactly clean technique or highlight reel-worthy. He managed to survive that round, but was huffing and puffing in the corner, and KSI put him down again early in round two, with Swarmz happy to take the 10 count for the knockout. He was fully aware of his surroundings and all, he was just done.

“He was moving quite a bit. He was doing little twirly spin-arounds and stuff,” KSI said after the great triumph. “I’m ready for my next one. It’s good to be back.”

“Obviously, I had 20 days to lose 12 kg. But if anyone wants it, any YouTubers, I’m ready,” Swarmz said after his inspiring performance.

