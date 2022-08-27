Vitor Belfort vs Hasim Rahman Jr set for Oct. 15 on DAZN

The “MF x DAZN Series” will continue on Saturday, Oct. 15, as MMA legend Vitor Belfort will face Hasim Rahman Jr in a boxing match from Sheffield, England.

Rahman appeared on the “MF x DAZN” card today in London to speak about the fight being official. It wasn’t clear if it will be DAZN or DAZN PPV, but if it’s PPV it will be cheap.

This is a bit more intriguing than the average novelty bout, and could even get itself properly sanctioned as a professional bout by the British Boxing Board of Control. At the very least, they should have a chance to get that done.

Belfort, 45, was meant to face Oscar De La Hoya last year, but De La Hoya said he had COVID and pulled out of the fight. Instead, Belfort wound up in an embarrassing train wreck Triller main event with a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield, scoring a first round stoppage.

The 31-year-old Rahman, who isn’t really a prospect or contender despite his name, had his greatest bit of fame in recent weeks for a fight with Jake Paul that did not happen. He was last in the ring in April, getting stopped in the fifth round by James McKenzie Morrison, another second-generation heavyweight of highly questionable ability.

Belfort can fight, but he is old and will be giving up height and likely some weight to the 6’3” Rahman. More likely than not, Belfort’s chances come down to whether or not he can land power shots, and if he tries to put an early rush on Rahman as he did with the ancient Holyfield last year.

The fight is meant to be the “co-main event,” with some YouTubers — though not KSI — in the main event.