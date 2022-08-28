Ruiz vs Ortiz, more: How to watch, start time, boxing TV schedule for Sept. 3-4, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo. This may wind up on FITE+ in the U.S., but maybe not. The main event is OK at best on paper, Mwakinyo has won a bunch in a row but the competition has been middling, and Smith has always, always done the business against this level opponent. Tasha Jonas and Patricia Berghult will unify 154 lb world titles, Dan Azeez will defend his British 175 lb title against Shakan Pitters, and more.

FITE PPV, 7:00 pm ET, Albert Bell vs Nicolas Polanco. A $17.99 PPV, there if you want to see what Bell is up to. He’s spent a few years sort of lingering as a fringe contender at 130/135 and is no longer with Top Rank.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes. Mediocre return for Estrada meant to set up a trilogy fight with Chocolatito Gonzalez. But if he completely overlooks this, you never know, things can go awry in this great sport. Erika Cruz faces Jelena Mrdjenovich in a featherweight title rematch, plus Hector Flores vs Sivenathi Nontshinga for the vacant IBF flyweight title and Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez vs Jorge Mata. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Sunday, Sept. 4

FS1, 7:00 pm ET, Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania. Rescheduled from the canceled June 18 Charlo vs Sulecki show, this gets done now, and kicks off MULTI-CHANNEL PRELIMS! It’s a solid matchup, Aleem is trying to really break through as a contender at 122, and Plania will try to derail that. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

FOX, 8:00 pm ET, Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado. FOX is BACK in the boxing game, and so is JOEY SPENCER ON FOX! Salgado’s a dangerous opponent, at least, this isn’t pure showcase. Salgado’s coming off of a draw with Bryant Perrella, but still a good next step for Spencer. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

FOX PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz. A rare Sunday night PPV main event, for whatever reason they have for this one. Monday is Labor Day so many will have the day off, but ultimately this probably sells the same on Saturday as Sunday, so whatever. You can buy the PPV for $74.99 on normal PPV, or if you’re looking for a streaming option that isn’t the official FOX Sports site, you can get it at FITE TV or PPV.com. The PPV undercard features Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares’ perhaps ill-advised comeback against Miguel Flores, and Jose Valenzuela vs Jezzrel Corrales. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.