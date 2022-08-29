The heavyweight picture seems pretty clear in the sense that the fight to make right now is an undisputed clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. And as all signs point to that fight ultimately working its way to fruition (although it’s still extremely early), one fellow heavyweight in Michael Hunter shares some of his thoughts on the fight with Sky Sports.

Hunter says that although some observers have quickly pointed to the obvious size difference between Usyk and Fury, he thinks Usyk is skilled enough to use his mobility to his advantage against Fury.

“I think Usyk would need to make a couple of adjustments, but I don’t think the weight will make as much of a difference as people think. That’s just my opinion. He’s an endurance athlete. He’s going to move a lot. It’s a styles-make-fights thing, a little different tactics to Usyk-Anthony Joshua. I think it would be interesting fight. I’m pretty sure that Usyk would do very well.”

At this point in time Tyson Fury has indicated to the WBC that he doesn’t intend on relinquishing his world title, and if he’s going to fight again one would naturally believe it’s only for this fight with Usyk. We should get a clearer indication on how those talks are progressing in relatively short order.