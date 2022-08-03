During a video interview with Lance Pugmire, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum chats about whether or not Tyson Fury is truly retired, with Arum saying he’s confident Fury is just waiting on the outcome of Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua. Once that business is taken care of, Arum says he’ll have a serious conversation with Fury about taking on the winner for all the heavyweight titles.

Arum on the rumors that the Furys aren’t able to enter the U.S. due to their affiliation with Daniel Kinahan

“I’ve heard the same thing, that they can’t get into the United States because the Kinahan situation. But again, I’m told that may not be the case. In any event, Tyson is touring the UK, going from place to place, entertaining people — which he is very entertaining. I think really he’s on hold pending the outcome of the Usyk fight with Joshua, which takes place on the 20th. So, again, let’s see what happens.

“We know that the Saudis have put up a lot of money for the Usyk vs Joshua fight and we’ll see who wins that fight, and I know deep down that Fury would want to fight the winner. And then the question is where the fight will be and all that sort of stuff, and that will take care of itself after Aug. 20.”

On if he’s convinced Fury would come back to fight Joshua should he beat Usyk

“I think whoever wins. Either guy, unify all the titles and then maybe decide that he would retire. But I think he doesn’t want to leave that unfinished. But again, that’s up to him and I haven’t pressed him, neither has Frank (Warren), but we will once the Usyk vs Joshua fight has happened.”

On his position of not wanting to be involved in any business deals involving Kinahan

“It’s all well and good to say ‘hey, Bob, you’ve taken a position that you don’t want to be in business with Kinahan’ — and I can’t be in business with Kinahan. It’s under sanctions by my government, by the United States, and I’d be violating the law if I dealt with Kinahan. I mean, that’s clear. But, again, to be able to make a deal with the Saudis or the Kuwaitis or the Qataries without Kinahan, that’s a possbility. I mean, certainly Kinahan doesn’t own Saudi Arabia.”